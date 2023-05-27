Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.45

Patrick Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PATK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share by the construction company on Monday, June 26th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Patrick Industries has raised its dividend payment by an average of 79.3% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 4 consecutive years. Patrick Industries has a payout ratio of 21.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Patrick Industries to earn $8.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.75. 115,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 125,154. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a PEG ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Patrick Industries has a 12-month low of $41.75 and a 12-month high of $77.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $67.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.52.

Patrick Industries ( NASDAQ:PATK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The construction company reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.02. Patrick Industries had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The business had revenue of $900.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $834.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on PATK. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Patrick Industries from $53.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Patrick Industries from $84.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Patrick Industries in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patrick Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.17.

In other news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $1,403,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 89,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,259,975.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $685,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 97,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,709,204.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Todd M. Cleveland sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $1,403,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 89,237 shares in the company, valued at $6,259,975.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,260,925 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. State of Wyoming boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 89.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,236 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,528 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Patrick Industries by 20.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,892 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patrick Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $148,000. 89.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Patrick Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of components products and distribution of building products for industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment includes laminated products what are utilized to produce furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, cabinet products, cabinet doors, fiberglass bat fixtures, hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, quartz countertop fabrication, RV painting, fabricated aluminum products, fiberglass and plastic components, softwoods lumber, custom cabinetry, polymer-based flooring, electrical systems components, and other products.

