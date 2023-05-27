Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Patriot National Bancorp Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of PNBK traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 908 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,610. Patriot National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89.

Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.15%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Patriot National Bancorp Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 164,115 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Patriot National Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $141,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Patriot National Bancorp by 50.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 36,200 shares of the bank’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Patriot National Bancorp by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 20,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $212,000 after acquiring an additional 2,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Patriot National Bancorp by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,602 shares of the bank’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. 38.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, online national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry services.

