Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Patriot National Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,000 shares, an increase of 500.0% from the April 30th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Shares of PNBK traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.96. The stock had a trading volume of 908 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,610. Patriot National Bancorp has a 1 year low of $6.53 and a 1 year high of $14.60. The firm has a market cap of $27.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.53 and its 200 day moving average is $9.89.
Patriot National Bancorp (NASDAQ:PNBK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter. Patriot National Bancorp had a net margin of 10.02% and a return on equity of 9.15%.
Patriot National Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers consumer and commercial deposit accounts, such as checking, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal, money market, savings, prepaid deposit, online national money market, individual retirement accounts, and health savings accounts, as well as certificate of deposit account registry services.
