Pax Dollar Market Cap Achieves $1.01 Billion (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and approximately $34.25 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can currently be bought for approximately $0.99 or 0.00003714 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000731 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001159 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00008636 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,019,052,716 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

