Pax Dollar Price Up 0.8% Over Last 7 Days (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00003753 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $1.02 billion and $25.99 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 0.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000733 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000008 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Pax Dollar Token Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,019,052,716 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Buying and Selling Pax Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

