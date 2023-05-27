PAX Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 319,948 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,389,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 7,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 80.0% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $478,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 225,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,626,000 after purchasing an additional 65,092 shares during the period.

VNQ stock opened at $79.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.53. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a fifty-two week low of $74.66 and a fifty-two week high of $102.37.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

