Peel Hunt Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Assura (LON:AGR)

Peel Hunt reiterated their buy rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 65 ($0.81) price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Assura in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 60.75 ($0.76).

Assura Price Performance

LON:AGR opened at GBX 47.80 ($0.59) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 50.22 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 52.84. The firm has a market cap of £1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,195.00, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.27. Assura has a 52-week low of GBX 46.88 ($0.58) and a 52-week high of GBX 72.35 ($0.90). The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.19.

Assura Increases Dividend

About Assura

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 0.82 ($0.01) dividend. This is a positive change from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a yield of 1.63%. Assura’s payout ratio is currently 7,500.00%.

Assura plc, a constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA* indices, is a UK REIT and long-term investor in and developer of primary care property. The company, headquartered in Warrington, works with GPs, health professionals and the NHS to create outstanding spaces for health services in our communities.

