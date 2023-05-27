Pelatro (LON:PTRO) Stock Price Up 17.4%

Pelatro Plc (LON:PTRO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 17.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.95 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.75 ($0.08). Approximately 437,893 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 206,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market cap of £3.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.50 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.69.

Pelatro Plc provides information management software and related services to providers of telecommunication services. The company offers mViva customer engagement hub, a suite of solutions designed for customer value management teams to manage the campaign lifecycle of subscribers and retailers. Its mVivia suite offers solutions for contextual campaign management, loyalty management, customer data platform, and data monetization.

