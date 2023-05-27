Pelatro (LON:PTRO) Stock Price Up 17.4%

Pelatro Plc (LON:PTRO – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 17.4% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 6.95 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 6.75 ($0.08). Approximately 437,893 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 112% from the average daily volume of 206,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5.75 ($0.07).
Pelatro Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a current ratio of 6.14. The firm has a market cap of £3.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -337.50 and a beta of -0.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 8.69.
About Pelatro
Pelatro Plc provides information management software and related services to providers of telecommunication services. The company offers mViva customer engagement hub, a suite of solutions designed for customer value management teams to manage the campaign lifecycle of subscribers and retailers. Its mVivia suite offers solutions for contextual campaign management, loyalty management, customer data platform, and data monetization.
Recommended Stories
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Pelatro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pelatro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.