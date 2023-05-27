Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP) vs. KORE Group (NYSE:KORE) Head to Head Contrast

KORE Group (NYSE:KORE – Get Rating) and Pervasip (OTCMKTS:PVSP – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Volatility & Risk

KORE Group has a beta of 2.75, meaning that its share price is 175% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pervasip has a beta of 0.56, meaning that its share price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares KORE Group and Pervasip’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KORE Group $265.44 million 0.45 -$106.20 million ($1.46) -1.06 Pervasip $15.79 million 0.15 -$1.52 million N/A N/A

Profitability

Pervasip has lower revenue, but higher earnings than KORE Group.

This table compares KORE Group and Pervasip’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KORE Group -41.99% -23.86% -7.10% Pervasip -12.34% N/A -21.38%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

34.9% of KORE Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of KORE Group shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 9.2% of Pervasip shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for KORE Group and Pervasip, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KORE Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Pervasip 0 0 0 0 N/A

KORE Group presently has a consensus price target of $6.70, indicating a potential upside of 332.26%. Given KORE Group’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe KORE Group is more favorable than Pervasip.

Summary

KORE Group beats Pervasip on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About KORE Group

KORE Group Holdings, Inc. provides Internet of Things (IoT) services and solutions worldwide. It offers connectivity, location-based, device solutions, and managed and professional services that are used in the development and support of IoT technology for the Machine-to-Machine market. The company provides Connectivity-as-a-Service; IoT solutions and analytics to fleet tracking companies; and asset monitoring, communications, and industrial IoT services. It serves customers operating in a range of sectors, including healthcare, fleet and vehicle management, asset management, communication services, and industrial/manufacturing. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, Georgia.

About Pervasip

Pervasip Corp. engages in the development and delivery of products and technologies to agricultural markets. It focuses on improving grow conditions, yields and value in hydroponic and other indoor grow facility applications. The company was founded on July 22, 1964 and is headquartered in Rye Brook, NY.

