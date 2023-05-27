Pets at Home Group’s (PETS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.
Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.85) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.35) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pets at Home Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 352.50 ($4.38).
Pets at Home Group Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of PETS opened at GBX 357.80 ($4.45) on Tuesday. Pets at Home Group has a 52-week low of GBX 254.80 ($3.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 400 ($4.98). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 375.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 342.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of £1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,628.18, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58.
Pets at Home Group Increases Dividend
Pets at Home Group Company Profile
Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.
Recommended Stories
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Pets at Home Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pets at Home Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.