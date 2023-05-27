Pets at Home Group’s (PETS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Pets at Home Group (LON:PETS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Liberum Capital restated a hold rating and set a GBX 390 ($4.85) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 430 ($5.35) price objective on shares of Pets at Home Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pets at Home Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 352.50 ($4.38).

Shares of PETS opened at GBX 357.80 ($4.45) on Tuesday. Pets at Home Group has a 52-week low of GBX 254.80 ($3.17) and a 52-week high of GBX 400 ($4.98). The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 375.33 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 342.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.08, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market cap of £1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,628.18, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.58.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.30 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from Pets at Home Group’s previous dividend of $4.50. This represents a yield of 2.26%. Pets at Home Group’s payout ratio is presently 5,454.55%.

Pets at Home Group Plc engages in the specialist omnichannel retailing of pet food, pet related products, and pet accessories in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Retail, Vet Group, and Central. The company offers a range of pet foods for dogs, cats, small animals, fish, reptiles, and birds.

