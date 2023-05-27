Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC

Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 14.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,440 shares during the period. Hollow Brook Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,229,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 15,835 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $811,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 98,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,061,000 after purchasing an additional 887 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,593 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 878 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Financial Corp boosted its stake in Pfizer by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Financial Corp now owns 11,647 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Berenberg Bank set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $45.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Monday, February 27th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Pfizer from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Pfizer from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.33.

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $37.60. 20,234,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 30,414,260. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.26 billion, a PE ratio of 7.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.11. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.17 and a 52 week high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 31.25% and a return on equity of 37.53%. The business had revenue of $18.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is 32.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $38.42 per share, with a total value of $38,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,100. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Pfizer Inc purchased 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 1,813,594 shares of company stock valued at $5,076,999 in the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.