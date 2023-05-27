PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Shares Up 0.1%

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 0.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $41.66 and last traded at $41.66. 1 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.62.

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $42.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.18.

Get PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Institutional Trading of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PAB. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $905,000. Financial Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $294,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF by 96.9% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 965,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,343,000 after buying an additional 475,000 shares during the period.

About PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF

The PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (PAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fixed income fund that holds USD-denominated securities issued by both government and corporate entities. These securities must be investment grade and have maturities of more than one year.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.