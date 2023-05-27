Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, a decline of 37.5% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Pharming Group Price Performance

PHAR stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.58. 4,853 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,846. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.75 million, a PE ratio of -419.19 and a beta of 0.27. Pharming Group has a 52 week low of $6.10 and a 52 week high of $17.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 4.51 and a quick ratio of 3.69. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.09.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.20). Pharming Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 0.99%. The company had revenue of $54.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.94 million. As a group, analysts expect that Pharming Group will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Pharming Group from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Pharming Group in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Pharming Group from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC raised its position in Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Rating) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $238,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercialize protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases and unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's lead product is Ruconest, a recombinant human C1 esterase inhibitor that is used for the treatment of acute hereditary angioedema.

