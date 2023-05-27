Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG) Short Interest Up 444.0% in May

Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,900 shares, an increase of 444.0% from the April 30th total of 13,400 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 80,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Phoenix New Media stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Phoenix New Media Limited (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 21,805 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $58,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Phoenix New Media in a report on Saturday, May 20th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Phoenix New Media Stock Performance

FENG stock opened at $2.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.37 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.51. Phoenix New Media has a twelve month low of $2.11 and a twelve month high of $5.88.

Phoenix New Media (NYSE:FENG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 13th. The information services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $32.47 million for the quarter. Phoenix New Media had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 12.10%.

About Phoenix New Media

(Get Rating)

Phoenix New Media Ltd. is engaged in the provision of media and advertising services through internet, mobile, and television channels. It also provides mobile internet and value-add, and video value-added services. It operates under the Net Advertising Services and Paid Services. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

