Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) PT Raised to $21.00 at Northland Securities

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $18.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 1.08% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.
Photronics Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $21.23 on Thursday. Photronics has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.18.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Photronics
Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Photronics by 587.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Photronics by 77.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Photronics in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Photronics
Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Photronics (PLAB)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.