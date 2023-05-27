Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) PT Raised to $21.00 at Northland Securities

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) had its target price raised by Northland Securities from $18.00 to $21.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ price target points to a potential downside of 1.08% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Photronics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Photronics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PLAB opened at $21.23 on Thursday. Photronics has a 12 month low of $13.86 and a 12 month high of $25.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.18.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Photronics

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.04%. The firm had revenue of $229.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Photronics will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Photronics by 587.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Photronics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $44,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Photronics by 77.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Photronics in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. 90.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Photronics

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

Further Reading

