Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Releases Q3 2023 Earnings Guidance

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.48-$0.54 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $224.00 million-$234.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $220.00 million.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLAB. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Photronics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Photronics in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

PLAB stock opened at $21.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Photronics has a 1 year low of $13.86 and a 1 year high of $25.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.18.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $229.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The business’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.49 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Photronics will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Photronics by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 11,013 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Photronics by 77.5% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,798 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Photronics by 2.1% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 61,988 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Photronics by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 17,427 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $293,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Photronics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 151,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.

