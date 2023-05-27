Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Capitalization Reaches $50.64 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 27th. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000964 BTC on exchanges. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $50.64 million and approximately $56,620.31 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Pirate Chain has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.49 or 0.00121299 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.46 or 0.00046515 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.38 or 0.00031304 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001064 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000862 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0415 or 0.00000155 BTC.

Pirate Chain Profile

Pirate Chain (CRYPTO:ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is pirate.black. The official message board for Pirate Chain is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Launched in 2018 with the primary goal of being the most private and secure digital currency, Pirate Chain strives to protect the financial privacy of every user in the world. Pirate Chain achieves this by employing the strongest and most acclaimed privacy protocol in the industry, and couples this with an unassailable strategy implementation. It uses a privacy protocol that cannot be compromised by other users activity on the network. Most privacy coins are riddled with holes created by optional privacy. PirateChain uses ZK-Snarks to shield 100% of the peer to peer transactions on the blockchain making for highly anonymous and private transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

