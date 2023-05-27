Populous Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.47 Million (PPT)

Populous (PPT) traded 33% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. One Populous token can now be bought for approximately $0.0463 or 0.00000171 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Populous has traded down 38.3% against the US dollar. Populous has a total market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $189,383.65 worth of Populous was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Populous

Populous was first traded on July 9th, 2017. Populous’ total supply is 53,252,246 tokens. Populous’ official Twitter account is @bitpopulous and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Populous is populous.world.

Buying and Selling Populous

According to CryptoCompare, “Populous is an invoice and trade finance platform built on the Ethereum network. Populous uses XBRL, Z Score formula, Smart Contracts, Stable tokens and other technologies in the cryptoshpere to create a unique trading environment for investors and invoice sellers.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Populous directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Populous should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Populous using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

