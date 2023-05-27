PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) PT Lowered to $145.00

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.43% from the stock’s current price.

PPG has been the topic of several other research reports. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $140.00 to $143.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of PPG Industries from $142.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $130.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of PPG Industries from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $148.28.

Get PPG Industries alerts:

PPG Industries Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of PPG stock opened at $133.73 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $136.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $131.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.15. PPG Industries has a 1 year low of $107.06 and a 1 year high of $145.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.95, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

PPG Industries ( NYSE:PPG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.39 billion. PPG Industries had a net margin of 7.18% and a return on equity of 23.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that PPG Industries will post 7.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Empower Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $11,895,000. Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,454 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $729,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,740,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,647,000 after purchasing an additional 697,612 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,028,515 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,541,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185,356 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 337,524 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $45,085,000 after purchasing an additional 90,331 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.04% of the company’s stock.

About PPG Industries

(Get Rating)

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of paints, coatings, and specialty materials. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment supplies a variety of protective and decorative coatings, sealants, and finishes along with pavement marking products, paint strippers, stains, and related chemicals, as well as transparencies and transparent armor.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PPG Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PPG Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.