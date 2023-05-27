Premia Price Tops $0.64 on Exchanges (PREMIA)

Premia (PREMIA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on May 27th. One Premia token can now be purchased for approximately $0.64 or 0.00002358 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Premia has traded 2.4% higher against the dollar. Premia has a total market capitalization of $6.77 million and $20,857.33 worth of Premia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Premia

Premia was first traded on February 2nd, 2021. Premia’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,598,015 tokens. The official message board for Premia is premia.medium.com. Premia’s official website is premia.finance. Premia’s official Twitter account is @premiafinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Premia

According to CryptoCompare, “Premia is a collection of DeFi Smart Contracts on the Ethereum Blockchain. It delivers Financial Instruments as a Service to Users, in which the use of the Premia Token is incentivized through various methods. Premia Phase 1 will look to deliver functionality to underwrite financial contracts traditionally known as Physically Settled, American Style, Covered Call and Put Options.”

