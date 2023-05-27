Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME) Lifted to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Prime Medicine (NYSE:PRME – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning.

Prime Medicine Stock Performance

PRME stock opened at $13.67 on Tuesday. Prime Medicine has a 1 year low of $11.07 and a 1 year high of $21.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.66, for a total value of $107,914.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

About Prime Medicine

Prime Medicine Inc is a biotechnology company committed to delivering a new class of differentiated one-time curative genetic therapies. Prime Medicine Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

