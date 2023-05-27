ProCook Group (LON:PROC) Shares Down 2.7%

ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Rating)’s share price was down 2.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 27.40 ($0.34) and last traded at GBX 27.40 ($0.34). Approximately 342 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 110,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 28.15 ($0.35).

ProCook Group Trading Down 2.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £29.86 million and a PE ratio of -548.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 28.93 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.70, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.35.

Insider Transactions at ProCook Group

In related news, insider Daniel ONeill purchased 510,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 27 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £137,700 ($171,268.66). Corporate insiders own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

About ProCook Group

ProCook Group plc engages in designing, sourcing, and retailing various cookware, kitchen accessories, and tableware products in the United Kingdom. The company offers cookware products, such as pots and pans, frying pans, woks, sauté pans, steamers, stockpots and casserole dishes, griddle pans, roasting tins, bakeware, oven dishes, pizza stones, paella pans, and replacement lids.

