Prom 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $2.22 Million (PROM)

Prom (PROM) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 27th. Prom has a market capitalization of $78.55 million and $2.22 million worth of Prom was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Prom token can currently be purchased for $4.30 or 0.00016064 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Prom has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007172 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020821 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00025903 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00017587 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001161 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,792.45 or 0.99995335 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0257 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Prom Token Profile

Prom (PROM) is a token. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prom’s total supply is 19,250,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,250,000 tokens. The official message board for Prom is prom-io.medium.com. Prom’s official Twitter account is @prom_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Prom is prom.io.

Buying and Selling Prom

According to CryptoCompare, “Prom (PROM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Prom has a current supply of 19,250,000 with 18,250,000 in circulation. The last known price of Prom is 4.25203182 USD and is up 0.97 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 39 active market(s) with $2,496,596.25 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://prom.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prom directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Prom should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Prom using one of the exchanges listed above.

