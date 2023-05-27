PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) PT Lowered to $48.00

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Barclays from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on PTCT. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $36.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. SVB Securities started coverage on shares of PTC Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They set a market perform rating and a $48.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price objective on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $52.93.

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

PTC Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $42.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -5.41 and a beta of 0.43. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $59.84.

Insider Buying and Selling

PTC Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTCT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.64) by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $220.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.48 million. PTC Therapeutics’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($1.78) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PTC Therapeutics will post -4.74 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 61,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $3,184,080.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 75,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,875,936.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other PTC Therapeutics news, VP Mark Elliott Boulding sold 61,923 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $3,184,080.66. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 75,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,875,936.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Christine Marie Utter sold 26,658 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total transaction of $1,202,009.22. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 38,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,716,080.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 158,595 shares of company stock worth $7,968,916 in the last 90 days. 5.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of PTC Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in PTC Therapeutics by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 59,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,257,000 after buying an additional 12,603 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 6,878.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new position in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $3,638,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 245,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 9,497 shares during the period. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in PTC Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $248,000.

About PTC Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in discovery, development, and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines that provide benefits to patients with rare disorders. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart Walter Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.