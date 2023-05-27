Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Tuesday, February 7th.
Pulmatrix Stock Performance
Pulmatrix stock opened at $2.75 on Wednesday. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $2.63 and a fifty-two week high of $7.50. The stock has a market cap of $10.04 million, a PE ratio of -0.53 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.43.
Institutional Trading of Pulmatrix
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULM. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix in the second quarter worth about $141,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Pulmatrix in the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Pulmatrix in the first quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Pulmatrix by 7.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 121,920 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.69% of the company’s stock.
Pulmatrix Company Profile
Pulmatrix, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel inhaled therapeutics products. The company was founded by David Alan Edwards, Mark J. Gabrielson, Alexander M. Klibanov, and Robert S. Langer, Jr. on June 15, 2015 and is headquartered in Lexington, MA.
