Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for National Bank of Canada Issued By Cormark (TSE:NA)

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Cormark dropped their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings of $2.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.46. Cormark has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for National Bank of Canada’s current full-year earnings is $10.07 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for National Bank of Canada’s FY2023 earnings at $9.76 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $10.24 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on NA. CIBC dropped their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$112.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$111.00 to C$108.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$102.00 to C$104.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, CSFB increased their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$113.00 to C$116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$105.32.

Shares of TSE:NA opened at C$100.10 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.11. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$98.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$97.75. National Bank of Canada has a 1 year low of C$82.16 and a 1 year high of C$104.83.

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported C$2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.41 by C$0.15. National Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 34.98%. The firm had revenue of C$2.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.62 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 27th were issued a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 24th. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 41.01%.

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

