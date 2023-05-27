Q3 2023 Earnings Estimate for SAP SE Issued By Zacks Research (NYSE:SAP)

SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SAP in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 23rd. Zacks Research analyst V. Doshi now expects that the software maker will post earnings of $1.14 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.11. The consensus estimate for SAP’s current full-year earnings is $4.05 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SAP’s Q4 2023 earnings at $1.27 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.35 EPS and Q4 2024 earnings at $1.50 EPS.
Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on SAP from $154.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays increased their target price on SAP from $134.00 to $136.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. BNP Paribas upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $143.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, March 17th. Citigroup upgraded SAP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on SAP from $170.00 to $179.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.20.
SAP Price Performance
Institutional Trading of SAP
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SAP by 130.8% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 240 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of SAP by 120.0% in the third quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 341 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of SAP in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors own 5.23% of the company’s stock.
SAP Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $2.1864 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. SAP’s payout ratio is 89.94%.
SAP Company Profile
SAP SE engages in the provision of enterprise application software and software-related services. It operates through the following segments: Applications, Technology, and Support; Qualtrics; and Services. The Applications, Technology, and Services segment includes sale of software licenses, support offerings, and cloud subscriptions.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SAP (SAP)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.