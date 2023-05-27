Q3 2023 EPS Estimates for IQVIA Holdings Inc. Raised by Zacks Research (NYSE:IQV)

IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IQVIA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, May 22nd. Zacks Research analyst S. Dey now forecasts that the medical research company will post earnings per share of $2.35 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.33. The consensus estimate for IQVIA’s current full-year earnings is $9.28 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for IQVIA’s FY2023 earnings at $9.21 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.31 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on IQV. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on IQVIA from $257.00 to $263.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on IQVIA from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, IQVIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.25.

IQVIA Trading Up 1.0 %

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

Shares of IQV stock opened at $199.45 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $194.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.04. IQVIA has a 1-year low of $165.75 and a 1-year high of $249.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $37.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.87, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of IQV. Old North State Trust LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQVIA by 342.2% in the first quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 597 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its stake in IQVIA by 300.0% in the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in IQVIA in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in IQVIA by 40.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 167 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Finally, AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in IQVIA during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology and Analytics Solutions, Research and Development Solutions, and Contract Sales and Medical Solutions. The Technology and Analytics Solutions segment supplies mission critical information, technology solutions, and real-world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

