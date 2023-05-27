Quadrant Capital Group LLC Buys 6,632 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Get Rating) by 22.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,938 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,632 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 ETF comprises about 0.9% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $7,566,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Buckingham Strategic Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Partners now owns 2,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 5,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oldfather Financial Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 2,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IWB traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $230.24. 746,085 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,767. The company has a fifty day moving average of $224.70 and a 200 day moving average of $220.62. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a twelve month low of $192.01 and a twelve month high of $238.76. The company has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.01.

About iShares Russell 1000 ETF

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

