Quadrant Capital Group LLC Decreases Stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC cut its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 93,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,089 shares during the period. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $7,611,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 47,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,871,000 after buying an additional 8,844 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 20.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,035,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,907,000 after acquiring an additional 3,104,639 shares during the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 686,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,691,000 after acquiring an additional 162,729 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 250.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 66,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,382,000 after purchasing an additional 47,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. 22.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $81.44. The stock had a trading volume of 3,728,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,696,780. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $80.48 and a 1 year high of $83.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $82.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.78.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 2nd were given a dividend of $0.191 per share. This represents a $2.29 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.

(Get Rating)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.