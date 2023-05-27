Quadrant Capital Group LLC Has $5.96 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Quadrant Capital Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $5,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 77.8% during the 4th quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 581,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,137,000 after buying an additional 254,376 shares during the period. Divergent Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors now owns 6,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,259,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,535,178,000 after purchasing an additional 517,777 shares during the period. Finally, Morningstar Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Management LLC now owns 169,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,390,000 after purchasing an additional 25,225 shares during the period.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of VTI traded up $2.71 on Friday, hitting $208.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,347,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,990,586. The firm has a market capitalization of $287.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $174.84 and a fifty-two week high of $217.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $203.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.44.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

