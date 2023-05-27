QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST – Get Rating) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QuinStreet in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens increased their price target on shares of QuinStreet to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Craig Hallum cut shares of QuinStreet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Barrington Research lowered shares of QuinStreet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

In other QuinStreet news, Director Hillary B. Smith purchased 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $25,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $25,125. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other QuinStreet news, Director Hillary B. Smith purchased 3,350 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $25,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,350 shares in the company, valued at $25,125. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director David J. Pauldine purchased 15,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.55 per share, for a total transaction of $120,075.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 118,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,985.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Wyoming increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 62.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 7,193 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,248 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 1,779 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,075 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 2,174 shares during the period. Angeles Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in QuinStreet by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in QuinStreet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. 89.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of QNST stock opened at $9.43 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $510.35 million, a P/E ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.88. QuinStreet has a one year low of $6.79 and a one year high of $18.18.

QuinStreet, Inc engages in the provision of media management services. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments. Its platform offers performance marketing products based from number of clicks, inquiries, calls, applications, and full customer acquisitions. The company was founded by Douglas Valenti on April 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Foster City, CA.

