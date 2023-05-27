Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN) Downgraded by Citigroup to “Neutral”

Citigroup cut shares of Rain Oncology (NASDAQ:RAIN – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on RAIN. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Rain Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Rain Oncology from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. Piper Sandler downgraded Rain Oncology from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Oppenheimer downgraded Rain Oncology from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink restated an outperform rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Rain Oncology in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Rain Oncology has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Rain Oncology Trading Down 3.5 %

Rain Oncology stock opened at $1.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.09. Rain Oncology has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $14.48.

Insider Activity

Rain Oncology ( NASDAQ:RAIN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.56) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.01. On average, equities analysts predict that Rain Oncology will post -1.92 EPS for the current year.

In other Rain Oncology news, insider Boxer Capital, Llc sold 995,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.25, for a total value of $1,243,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 1,152,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,440,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Rain Oncology by 8.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 803,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 62,340 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rain Oncology by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 521,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,641,000 after purchasing an additional 13,758 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rain Oncology by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 121,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 49,727 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Rain Oncology by 42.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 56,723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Rain Oncology by 65.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 6,617 shares in the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Rain Oncology Company Profile

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is milademetan, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing milademetan which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for liposarcoma, Phase II clinical trial for solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial for intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 which is in preclinical trials for tumors, including breast, ovarian, pancreatic, prostate, and other cancers.

Recommended Stories

