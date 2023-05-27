Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) Stake Boosted by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 164,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,696 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $10,432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of O. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 98,517,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,733,718,000 after buying an additional 2,692,028 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Realty Income by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,954,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $567,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,353 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Realty Income in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $68,951,000. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Realty Income during the third quarter worth approximately $63,639,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 167.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,633,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,328,000 after buying an additional 1,022,850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

O has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Realty Income from $71.00 to $71.25 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Scotiabank upgraded Realty Income from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $69.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Realty Income from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Realty Income from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Realty Income has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $71.47.

NYSE:O opened at $58.66 on Friday. Realty Income Co. has a 1-year low of $55.50 and a 1-year high of $75.11. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.31, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.80.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.62). Realty Income had a net margin of 25.72% and a return on equity of 3.12%. The company had revenue of $888.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Realty Income Co. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a may 23 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.255 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.1%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 215.49%.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

