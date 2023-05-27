Red River Bancshares, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 (NASDAQ:RRBI)

Red River Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRBI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 25th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 9th.

Red River Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 6.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Red River Bancshares to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.32 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.4%.

Red River Bancshares Stock Up 4.7 %

Red River Bancshares stock opened at $51.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $371.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $47.04 and its 200 day moving average is $50.06. Red River Bancshares has a 52-week low of $43.50 and a 52-week high of $60.57.

Insider Activity at Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares ( NASDAQ:RRBI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $27.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.86 million. Red River Bancshares had a net margin of 32.39% and a return on equity of 15.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Red River Bancshares will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Teddy Ray Price acquired 583 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,479.86. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 364,013 shares in the company, valued at $16,533,470.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Bryon C. Salazar sold 1,215 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $63,180.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 48,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,498,912. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Teddy Ray Price purchased 583 shares of Red River Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $45.42 per share, for a total transaction of $26,479.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 364,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,533,470.46. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 1,002 shares of company stock worth $45,419. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Red River Bancshares

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRBI. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Red River Bancshares by 72.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 56.3% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 9.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 29,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,608 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 1.8% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in Red River Bancshares by 4.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 86,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,600,000 after acquiring an additional 3,495 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.22% of the company’s stock.

About Red River Bancshares

Red River Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and services for commercial and retail customers through its subsidiary. It offers real estate and commercial loans, treasury management, retail banking networks, private banking, residential mortgage lending, and investment services.

