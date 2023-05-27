Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $10.26

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $10.26 and traded as high as $16.50. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers shares last traded at $14.64, with a volume of 1,460,966 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on RRGB shares. StockNews.com raised Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Benchmark increased their price target on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.36, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.31.

Insider Buying and Selling at Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers ( NASDAQ:RRGB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The restaurant operator reported ($1.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.69). Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 148.20% and a negative net margin of 6.04%. The business had revenue of $290.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.72 million. As a group, analysts predict that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Red Robin Gourmet Burgers news, insider Joshua Todd Wilson purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 55,395 shares in the company, valued at $621,531.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Joshua Todd Wilson bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.22 per share, for a total transaction of $112,200.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 55,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $621,531.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gerard Johan Hart bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.99 per share, for a total transaction of $299,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,656 shares in the company, valued at $2,202,035.44. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 36,751 shares of company stock valued at $431,946. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Pacific Ridge Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 3rd quarter worth $983,000. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA grew its holdings in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 12.2% during the third quarter. Rutabaga Capital Management LLC MA now owns 691,244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 75,350 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 64,675 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $435,000 after acquiring an additional 9,600 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,597,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 673.9% in the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 149,356 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,139,000 after buying an additional 130,056 shares during the last quarter. 68.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

(Get Rating)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc develops, operates, and franchises full-service restaurants North America. It serves a variety of salads, soups, appetizers, other entrees, desserts, signature alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages. The company was founded in September 1969 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.