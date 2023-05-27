RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01), reports. RediShred Capital had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of C$17.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.00 million.

RediShred Capital Stock Performance

Shares of KUT remained flat at C$3.80 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,822. RediShred Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$3.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.13.

RediShred Capital Company Profile

RediShred Capital Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates the Proshred franchise and license business in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Franchising and licensing, Corporate Locations, and Corporate. The company grants and manages shredding business franchises under the Proshred brand, as well as operates fourteen corporate shredding locations.

