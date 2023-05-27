RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

RediShred Capital (CVE:KUT – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported C$0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.01), reports. RediShred Capital had a net margin of 10.26% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business had revenue of C$17.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$15.00 million.
RediShred Capital Stock Performance
Shares of KUT remained flat at C$3.80 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,822. RediShred Capital has a fifty-two week low of C$3.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.53, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$3.78 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.82. The company has a market capitalization of C$69.54 million, a P/E ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 1.13.
RediShred Capital Company Profile
