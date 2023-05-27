Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the April 30th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 459,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Repsol Stock Performance

Shares of Repsol stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $14.08. 124,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,111. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Repsol has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Repsol had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Repsol Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have commented on REPYY shares. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Repsol from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. BNP Paribas cut Repsol from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. HSBC lowered Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Repsol in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.

