Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Short Interest Update

Repsol, S.A. (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,500 shares, a decrease of 37.1% from the April 30th total of 27,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 459,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Repsol Stock Performance
Shares of Repsol stock traded up $0.12 on Friday, reaching $14.08. 124,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 181,111. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Repsol has a twelve month low of $10.79 and a twelve month high of $17.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.71, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.31.
Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The energy company reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.56. Repsol had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 28.56%. The firm had revenue of $16.41 billion during the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Repsol will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Repsol Company Profile
Repsol SA is engaged in the exploration and production of crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum. It operates through the following business segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Corporation & Others. The Upstream segment engages in exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas reserves.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Repsol (REPYY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/22 – 5/26
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
Receive News & Ratings for Repsol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repsol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.