Request (REQ) Price Reaches $0.0840 on Major Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 27th. Request has a market capitalization of $84.00 million and approximately $595,672.73 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Request has traded down 6.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0840 or 0.00000314 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Request alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020848 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.88 or 0.00025745 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00017596 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001167 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26,747.53 or 1.00019916 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000095 BTC.

About Request

REQ is a token. Its launch date was September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.08533052 USD and is up 1.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $822,193.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Request Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Request and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.