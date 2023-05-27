Residential Secure Income (LON:RESI) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Residential Secure Income plc (LON:RESI – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 69 ($0.86) and last traded at GBX 69 ($0.86). 274,800 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 14% from the average session volume of 319,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 69.20 ($0.86).

Residential Secure Income Stock Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 109.76, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.01 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 75.35. The stock has a market capitalization of £127.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 985.71 and a beta of 0.14.

About Residential Secure Income

Residential Secure Income plc (ReSI) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) with the objective of delivering secure income returns by investing in Shared Ownership and other affordable residential asset classes. ReSI is listed on the premium segment of the Official List of the UK Listing Authority and was admitted to trading on the main market of the London Stock Exchange in July 2017, raising £180 million in its IPO.

