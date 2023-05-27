Rockwell Medical (NASDAQ:RMTI) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.72

Rockwell Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.72 and traded as high as $2.48. Rockwell Medical shares last traded at $2.39, with a volume of 31,853 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMTI has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Rockwell Medical in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Get Rockwell Medical alerts:

Rockwell Medical Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.84 million, a PE ratio of -1.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Medical

Rockwell Medical ( NASDAQ:RMTI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $19.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.90 million. Rockwell Medical had a negative net margin of 17.38% and a negative return on equity of 84.33%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.84) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rockwell Medical, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RMTI. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rockwell Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 21,225 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rockwell Medical by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 16,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new stake in Rockwell Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.62% of the company’s stock.

About Rockwell Medical

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Medical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of treatment for anemia, kidney disease, iron deficiency, and hemodialysis. Its products include Triferic, CitraPure, RenalPure and SteriLyte. The company was founded by Robert L. Chioini in January 1995 and is headquartered in Wixom, MI.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.