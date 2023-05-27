Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Price Performance
RMCF stock opened at $5.21 on Wednesday. Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory has a 1-year low of $4.77 and a 1-year high of $8.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 0.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc. (NASDAQ:RMCF – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 363,263 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,300 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 5.81% of Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory worth $1,925,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Company Profile
Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory, Inc is an international franchiser of gourmet chocolate, confection, and self-serve frozen yogurt stores and a manufacturer of an extensive line of premium chocolates and other confectionery products. The firm and its subsidiaries, franchisees, and licensees currently operate over 315 Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and self-serve frozen yogurt stores across the United States, Qatar, the Republic of Panama, and the Republic of the Philippines. �The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Durango, CO.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory (RMCF)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocky Mountain Chocolate Factory and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.