Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Shares Purchased by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,861 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $10,662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ROST. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Ross Stores in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, General Partner Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ross Stores in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $1,295,426.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Michael K. Kobayashi sold 12,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $1,295,426.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 96,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,227,516. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jeffrey P. Burrill sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.73, for a total value of $345,294.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,424,290.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,047 shares of company stock valued at $3,947,565 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Ross Stores Stock Up 1.0 %

ROST opened at $103.37 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $110.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 52 week low of $69.24 and a 52 week high of $122.44. The firm has a market cap of $35.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. Ross Stores had a return on equity of 36.62% and a net margin of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 6th will be paid a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 5th. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Ross Stores from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $116.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. StockNews.com raised Ross Stores from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. UBS Group boosted their target price on Ross Stores from $77.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ross Stores from $121.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.76.

Ross Stores Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

Recommended Stories

