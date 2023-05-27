RS Group (LON:RS1) Receives Hold Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of RS Group (LON:RS1 – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. Shore Capital currently has a GBX 1,050 ($13.06) target price on the stock.

RS1 has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on RS Group in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. They issued an equal weight rating and a GBX 950 ($11.82) price target for the company. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on RS Group from GBX 1,010 ($12.56) to GBX 1,050 ($13.06) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Peel Hunt reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($13.68) target price on shares of RS Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on RS Group in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 1,000 ($12.44) target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RS Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,046.25 ($13.01).

RS1 stock opened at GBX 803.20 ($9.99) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28. The business has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 870.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 919.80. The company has a market cap of £3.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,409.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.86. RS Group has a twelve month low of GBX 778.40 ($9.68) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,169 ($14.54).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a GBX 13.70 ($0.17) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is an increase from RS Group’s previous dividend of $7.20. This represents a yield of 1.61%. RS Group’s payout ratio is 3,333.33%.

In other news, insider Simon Pryce purchased 29,000 shares of RS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 804 ($10.00) per share, for a total transaction of £233,160 ($290,000.00). Also, insider David J. R. Sleath purchased 6,222 shares of RS Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 803 ($9.99) per share, with a total value of £49,962.66 ($62,142.61). 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RS Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. The company provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.

