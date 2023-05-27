Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.75.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Sabre in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Sabre from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $3.50 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, May 15th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Sabre from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sabre from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SABR. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,780,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sabre by 175.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,842 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,415,000 after purchasing an additional 358,472 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sabre by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,374,709 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,348,000 after purchasing an additional 278,109 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sabre by 93.6% in the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 2,200,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $9,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sabre in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,211,000.

Shares of SABR opened at $3.21 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.19. Sabre has a twelve month low of $3.14 and a twelve month high of $8.31.

Sabre (NASDAQ:SABR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $742.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.68 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sabre will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sabre Corp. is a technology solutions provider to the global travel and tourism industry. It provides data-driven business intelligence, mobile, distribution and software-as-a-service solutions. The firm operates through the following segments: Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment provides global travel for suppliers and buyers through a business-to-business travel marketplace.

