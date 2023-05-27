Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Cuts Stock Position in Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,536 shares of the company’s stock after selling 869 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC owned about 0.07% of Limoneira worth $141,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 4.4% during the third quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 65,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 7.3% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 88,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 2,790,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,066,000 after buying an additional 626,100 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Limoneira by 477.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 29,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after buying an additional 24,567 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Limoneira during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Limoneira

In other Limoneira news, Director Scott S. Slater purchased 3,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.85 per share, with a total value of $50,006.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 44,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $708,399.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott S. Slater acquired 3,187 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.69 per share, with a total value of $50,004.03. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 41,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $651,746.91. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Scott S. Slater acquired 3,155 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.85 per share, for a total transaction of $50,006.75. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 44,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $708,399.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,000 shares of company stock valued at $49,950. Company insiders own 2.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Limoneira Stock Performance

LMNR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of Limoneira in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Limoneira from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Shares of LMNR opened at $16.38 on Friday. Limoneira has a 12-month low of $10.76 and a 12-month high of $17.90. The firm has a market cap of $292.06 million, a PE ratio of 14.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.80.

Limoneira (NASDAQ:LMNR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.17). Limoneira had a net margin of 11.96% and a negative return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $37.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.52 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Limoneira will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Limoneira Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 4th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. Limoneira’s payout ratio is 25.86%.

Limoneira Company Profile

Limoneira Co is an agribusiness and real estate development company, which engages in the innovation of the agricultural citrus industry in California. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Lemons, Lemon Packing, Avocados, and Other Agribusiness. The Fresh Lemons segments focuses on the sale of fresh lemons, lemon by-products, brokered fruit and other lemon revenue.

