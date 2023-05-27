Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Invests $201,000 in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 1,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 13,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.2% in the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. InterOcean Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,800 ($59.70) to GBX 4,500 ($55.97) in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Barclays cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,100 ($63.43) to GBX 4,890 ($60.82) in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($55.97) to GBX 4,200 ($52.24) in a report on Friday, January 27th. Investec upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($44.78) to GBX 3,700 ($46.02) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,022.22.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $174.07 on Friday. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $194.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $182.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $179.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 3rd were issued a $1.5187 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a yield of 2.06%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.43.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

