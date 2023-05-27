Santo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SANP) Short Interest Down 69.7% in May

Santo Mining Corp. (OTCMKTS:SANP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,800 shares, a decline of 69.7% from the April 30th total of 157,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 101,964,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Santo Mining Price Performance

SANP remained flat at $0.00 during trading hours on Friday. 10,492,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 69,706,711. Santo Mining has a fifty-two week low of $0.00 and a fifty-two week high of $0.00.

About Santo Mining

Santo Mining Corp. is a vertically integrated blockchain and cryptocurrency company. The firm manages, operates, and develops end-to-end Blockchain-as-a-Service (BaaS). Its services include blockchain, non-fungible tokens(NFTs), real estate tokenization, tokenized asset offering, art tokenization and tokenization platform.

