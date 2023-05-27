Schroder Investment Management Group Sells 18,502 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Schroder Investment Management Group lowered its stake in Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 491,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 18,502 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Leidos were worth $51,695,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Leidos in the first quarter worth $25,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in Leidos by 100.0% in the third quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Leidos in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC grew its position in Leidos by 44.6% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 428 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LDOS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Leidos from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Leidos in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on Leidos from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Leidos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $87.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.63.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $80.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $96.61. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.58 and a 12 month high of $110.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The aerospace company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.00% and a net margin of 4.60%. Leidos’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.54 EPS for the current year.

Leidos Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. acquired 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares in the company, valued at $1,360,879.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Arthur Bell purchased 6,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.81 per share, for a total transaction of $496,503.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 6,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,503. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jerald S. Howe, Jr. purchased 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $80.25 per share, with a total value of $96,300.00. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,879.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 7,625 shares of company stock valued at $602,898 over the last ninety days. 1.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Leidos Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil and health markets. It operates through the following three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment provides services, solutions, and products focusing on digital modernization, mission systems and integration, Command, Control, Computers, Communications, Intelligence, Surveillance and Reconnaissance (“”C4ISR””) technologies and services, maritime solutions, transformative software, analytics, intelligence analysis, mission support and logistics services, weapons systems and space systems and solutions.

Featured Articles

