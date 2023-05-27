Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) Shares Sold by Morningstar Investment Services LLC

Morningstar Investment Services LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 394,713 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,055 shares during the quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC owned about 0.15% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $20,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,865,000 after acquiring an additional 333,656 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $52.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,343,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,576,229. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.79. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $58.65.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.