Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Short Interest Update

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the April 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Scorpio Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SRCRF remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. Scorpio Gold has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.

Get Scorpio Gold alerts:

Scorpio Gold Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Scorpio Gold Corp. engages in the exploitation, exploration and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Ridge, Goldwedge, and Other. The Mineral Ridge segment includes conventional open pit heap leaching operation. The Goldwedge segment lies within the walker lane gold belt, and is situated on the southern periphery of the Manhattan Caldera.

Receive News & Ratings for Scorpio Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scorpio Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.