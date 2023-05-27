Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF) Short Interest Update

Scorpio Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:SRCRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,600 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the April 30th total of 20,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
Scorpio Gold Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SRCRF remained flat at $0.02 during midday trading on Friday. Scorpio Gold has a 12-month low of $0.02 and a 12-month high of $0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.03.
Scorpio Gold Company Profile
